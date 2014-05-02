FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pescanova's creditors back debt restructuring plan
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 2, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

Pescanova's creditors back debt restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, May 2 (Reuters) - Insolvent Spanish fishing firm Pescanova has won backing for a debt restructuring plan from a majority of creditors, saving the company from liquidation, auditor Deloitte said on Friday.

Creditors of Pescanova, a frozen fish company which last year filed for one of Spain’s biggest bankruptcies, had previously balked at the restructuring plan put forward by shareholders, brewer Damm and investment company Luxempart.

Under a final proposal led by the banks, who will now become the company’s main shareholders, creditors will retain 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of debt and will inject 125 million euros of capital to finance operations at the company.

“This is a historic moment that marks the beginning of a new chapter for the group,” Deloitte said in a regulatory filing.

It said 63 percent of creditors, who include Sabadell , Popular, Caixabank, BBVA , NCG Banco and Bankia, voted in favour of the plan. ($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.