Feb 2(Reuters) - Pescanova SA :

* 11-month sales of 901 million euros ($1 billion)

* 11-month OIBDA of 63 million euros

* Says the figures are not comparable to those of previous fiscal year due to the modification of fiscal year end date to Nov. 30, 2014

Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCNMc72LST]

Further company coverage: