Carlyle-backed PES Logistics Partners files for IPO

Sept 22 (Reuters) - PES Logistics Partners LP, controlled by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and gasoline retailer Sunoco Inc, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

PES Logistics, the master limited partnership formed by PES Holdings LLC, handles transportation of crude oil and refined products.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are underwriting the IPO, PES Logistics told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Monday.

The filing included a fundraising target of about $250 million. (1.usa.gov/1v82uKz)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)