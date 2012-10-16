FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inmet says prepared to let Petaquilla offer expire
October 16, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Inmet says prepared to let Petaquilla offer expire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Inmet Mining Corp said on Tuesday it is prepared to let its C$109 million ($110.1 million) offer for Petaquilla Minerals Ltd expire should the board of the Panama-focused miner continue to reject it.

Inmet also said a deal with the Canadian gold producer would not be material to the development of its own copper project in Panama.

Vancouver-based Petaquilla operates a surface gold processing plant at its Molejon project in south-central Panama. Inmet has an 80 percent interest in Cobre Panama, one of the world’s largest copper projects. Cobre Panama is now under construction.

Toronto-based Inmet’s statement came in response to a circular from Petaquilla’s board that rejected Inmet’s offer. Inmet said Petaquilla’s board has provided no new information that would warrant a change in the offer.

