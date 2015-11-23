FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC and CPPIB to buy Petco for about $4.6 bln
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 23, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

CVC and CPPIB to buy Petco for about $4.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said they had agreed to buy U.S. pet supplies retailer Petco Holdings Inc for about $4.6 billion.

The two outbid other buyout firms in an auction for the company, which had been put up for sale by a group of investors led by private equity firms TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP.

CVC and CPPIB have secured more than $3 billion in debt financing for the acquisition, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.