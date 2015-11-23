CVC and CPPIB to buy Petco for about $4.6 bln

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said they had agreed to buy U.S. pet supplies retailer Petco Holdings Inc for about $4.6 billion.

The two outbid other buyout firms in an auction for the company, which had been put up for sale by a group of investors led by private equity firms TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP.

CVC and CPPIB have secured more than $3 billion in debt financing for the acquisition, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)