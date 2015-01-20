Belgian private banks Degroof, Petercam to merge

BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Bank Degroof and Petercam announced plans on Tuesday to merge to create a top three Belgian private bank with more than 47 billion euros ($54.5 billion) of assets under management.

The two firms said they had signed a memorandum of understanding and aimed to complete the merger in the second half of 2015.

The new group will offer private banking, institutional asset management and investment banking, principally in Belgium, Luxembourg and France. It will also have operations in Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland.

The larger Bank Degroof has about 1,000 staff and assets under management of 32 billion euros. Petercam, with just over 400 workers, had 15 billion euros of assets under management at the end of 2014.