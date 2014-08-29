FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to buy Pethealth Inc for $2.79 per share in cash
August 29, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to buy Pethealth Inc for $2.79 per share in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say ‘Fairfax Financial to buy Pethealth’ not ‘Pethealth to buy Pethealth’)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Aug 29 (Reuters) - Pethealth Inc :

* Fairfax Financial to acquire Pethealth Inc for $2.79 per share in cash * Says cash consideration of approximately $100 million will be paid for Pethealth’s common and preferred shares and options * Says Fairfax will acquire all of the outstanding preferred shares of Pethealth for a purchase price of $2.79 per share in cash * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)

