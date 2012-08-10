Petkim posts loss on higher production costs

ISTANBUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkish petrochemicals maker Petkim posted a second-quarter loss of 36.7 million lira ($21 million), slightly lower than expectations, as rising production costs overshadowed an increase in sales.

A Reuters survey of seven analysts showed the company was expected to post a loss of 38.4 million lira in the second quarter. The company posted a profit of 30.8 million in the same period last year.

Chief Executive Hayati Ozturk said the main reason for the loss was the rise in naphtha and natural gas prices.

“(In the first half) demand for petrochemical products fell sharply while the price of products continuously declined. Hence, the profit margin of naphtha-based producers such as Petkim has turned negative,” Ozturk said.

“Product prices fell sharply due to the continuous contraction in demand,” Ozturk added.

Sales at Petkim, owned by Azerbaijani state oil company Socar, rose 15 percent to 1.14 billion lira in the second quarter, higher than a forecast of 1.08 billion lira.

In the first half, Petkim posted a loss of 44.6 million lira, compared with a profit of 108 million lira a year earlier.

The Aliaga, Turkey-based company targets exports of $1 billion in 2012. The company said its exports reached $567 million in the first half, up 33 percent from a year ago.

Petkim shares were down 1 percent at 1.97 lira at 0743 GMT. ($1=1.7827 Turkish liras)