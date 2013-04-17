FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petra says recovers rare 25.5 carat blue diamond, shares rise
April 17, 2013

Petra says recovers rare 25.5 carat blue diamond, shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Miner Petra Diamonds said it recovered a high-quality 25.5-carat blue diamond at its Cullinan mine in South Africa, sending its shares up as much as 5 percent.

Blue diamonds are extremely rare and Petra’s Cullinan mine has produced some that have fetched hefty prices, including a 26.6-carat rough stone that yielded an internally flawless 7-carat polished stone and sold for $9.49 million in May 2009.

“If this is anything to go by, a similar number may be expected to go straight to the bottom line,” Numis Securities’ Cailey Barker said.

Last November, a flawless deep-blue diamond from Cullinan, which weighed 10.48 carats and was about the size of an almond, was auctioned for 10.27 million Swiss francs ($10.8 million) and set a world record for a blue diamond per carat.

Petra’s shares were up 1 percent at 108.3 pence at 0809 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.9497 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
