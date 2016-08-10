FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petra Diamonds mines 138-carat white diamond from Cullinan
August 10, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Petra Diamonds mines 138-carat white diamond from Cullinan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Wednesday it recovered a 138.57 carat white diamond at the historic Cullinan mine near Pretoria in South Africa.

The diamond is classified as type IIa, D colour, meaning it has high clarity, and would be offered for sale in Johannesburg later this month, the diamond miner said.

The company had earlier this year sold a 121.26 carat white diamond recovered from the same mine for $6 million to a joint venture between Nemesis International and Golden Yellow Diamonds. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

