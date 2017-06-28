June 28 Petra Diamonds' stock price fell
to its lowest in a year after the diamond miner said full-year
production would fall 8-9 percent short of its earlier guidance
of 4.4 million carats due to a slower-than-anticipated build-up
of its expansion programme.
Shares in the company fell as much as 10.1 percent on
Wednesday, but later pared losses to trade down 4.9 percent at
108.09 pence at 0739 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
The company, which owns the Cullinan mine that has produced
the two largest diamonds in the British Crown Jewels, said
revenue would also be between 8 percent and 9 percent lower than
market consensus.
Investors look to diamonds, which tend to hold value when
basic commodities fall in price, to shield their portfolio from
volatile markets.
Petra said it had initial discussions with its lender group
and was "confident" that the likely shortfall in the upcoming
ratio measurement, arising from the lower production levels,
would not be an issue.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)