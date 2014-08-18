FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petra Diamonds says to mine about 3.2 mln carats this fiscal year
August 18, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Petra Diamonds says to mine about 3.2 mln carats this fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd said it would mine about 3.2 million carats in the financial year ended June 2015, an increase of 3 percent from the previous year.

The company, which has five producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, said it remained on track to meet its production target of about 5 million carats annually by the 2019 financial year.

London-listed Petra Diamonds gets most of its production from five mines it bought from Anglo American Plc’s De Beers unit, the world’s biggest diamond producer by value. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

