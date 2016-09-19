FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Petra Diamonds expects up to 24 pct rise in 2017 production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd said it expected production to rise up to 24.3 percent in 2017 from a year earlier and grow further to hit 5 million carats (mcts) in 2018, a year earlier than expected.

The diamond miner forecast production to rise to 4.4-4.6 mcts in the year ending June 30, 2017 from 3.7 mcts in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Higher volumes at its joint venture with Kimberley Ekapa Mining in South Africa was helping boost total production, the company said. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
