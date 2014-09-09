Petra recovers "exceptional" 232.08 carat white diamond

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds said on Tuesday it had recovered an “exceptional” 232.08 carat white diamond at its Cullinan mine, the source of many large diamonds.

The diamond miner, which has five producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, said it expected the diamond that has no measurable nitrogen impurities, to be sold in the second quarter of its current fiscal year ending June 30, 2015.

The Cullinan mine boasts of the largest rough gem diamond ever recovered - the 1905 Cullinan Diamond, which was cut into two stones that are part of Britain’s Crown Jewels held in the Tower of London. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Kate Holton)