FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petra shares surge on plan to sell cocoa ingredients unit for $950 mln
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 12, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Petra shares surge on plan to sell cocoa ingredients unit for $950 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore’s Petra Foods Ltd jumped nearly 11 percent to a record after it agreed to sell its cocoa ingredients unit for $950 million to Zurich-based cocoa and chocolate products manufacturer Barry Callebaut AG.

Petra shares surged 10.9 percent to S$3.05 on Wednesday after a trading halt was lifted.

The proposed sale includes Petra’s entire cocoa ingredients business, including seven factories in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Germany and France, as well as sales offices in Singapore, Netherlands and the United States, the company said in a statement.

Petra, which also sells its own confectionery brands, will realise a gain on disposal of around $106 million, the company said. It plans to focus on growing its branded consumer division. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.