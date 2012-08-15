FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petra Diamonds lowers full-year production target
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 15, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Petra Diamonds lowers full-year production target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd lowered its production forecast for fiscal 2013, due to a revision of the mining scope at its Finsch mine in South Africa and lower production at its Williamson mine in Tanzania.

The company, which has interests in seven producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, said it expects to produce about 2.9 million carats for the year ending June 30, 2013, a quarter of a million carats lower than its prior view.

It produced about 2.2 million carats in fiscal 2012.

Petra said its production target of 5 million carats a year by fiscal 2019 remained on track.

The company said it expected diamond prices to remain flat for the rest of this year.

“The rough diamond market is expected to remain under pressure in the short term, however, Petra’s view is that the medium to long-term outlook for diamond prices remains positive due to the well-reported medium-term strong supply and demand fundamentals,” the FTSE 250 company said in a statement.

The Finsch mine, South Africa’s second-largest diamond mine by production which Petra bought from De Beers in September, contributed 1.1 million carats to overall output in the year ended June 30.

Petra shares closed at 99.5 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.