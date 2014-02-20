FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petra Diamonds sees strong market, plans dividends from FY2016
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 20, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

Petra Diamonds sees strong market, plans dividends from FY2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd said it expected a strong market for rough diamonds to continue and that it would consider initiating a dividend from financial year 2016.

Petra, which has five producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, said adjusted core earnings jumped 157 percent to $65.8 million for the six months ended Dec. 31. Revenue grew 19 percent to $185.5 million.

Carat sales were expected to be significantly higher in the second half due to the seasonal timing of its tenders, the company said.

Earlier this month Petra sold a 29.6 carat blue diamond mined at its Cullinan mine in South Africa for $25.6 million to U.S. luxury jeweller Cora International NY. The sale is expected to boost its results for the second half of the year.

The diamond miner said first-half production jumped 31 percent to 1.635 million carats. Petra maintained its production outlook of about 3 million carats for the year ended June 30, 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.