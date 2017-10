LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd : * FY profit from mining activity up 35% to $103.3 million * FY revenue up 44% to $316.9 million * Diamond inventory $24.5 million as on 30 June 2012 * Plans on target to up production to 5 mcts by FY 2019; production to increase

30% to 2.85 mcts in FY 2013