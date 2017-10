March 16 (Reuters) - Petral, the trading arm of Indonesia’s state-owned refiner Pertamina, has bought Libyan El Sharara crude for the first time as it seeks to diversify the types of oil its refineries can process, trade sources said on Friday.

The company bought 600,000 barrels of the sweet crude from a trader, they said. The price was not immediately available. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)