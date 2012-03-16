FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Indonesia buys Libyan El Sharara crude for 1st time - trade
March 16, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Indonesia buys Libyan El Sharara crude for 1st time - trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

LANGKAWI, Malaysia, March 16 (Reuters) - Petral, the trading arm of Indonesia’s state-owned refiner Pertamina, has bought Libyan El Sharara crude for the first time as it seeks to diversify the types of oil its refineries can process, trade sources said on Friday.

Indonesia, one of the largest sweet crude buyers in Asia, has been purchasing oil from West Africa, Russia and even Qatar, reducing its reliance on declining output from within Asia.

Petral bought 600,000 barrels of the Libyan sweet crude from a trader, they said. The price was not immediately available.

Earlier, the company bought for the first time deodorised field condensate (DFC) from Qatar in a tender for May and secured Nigerian Qua Iboe and Bonny Light for May-July. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

