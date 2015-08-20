FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petroceltic takes to the courts to uncover anonymous blogger
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 20, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Petroceltic takes to the courts to uncover anonymous blogger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Irish oil producer Petroceltic International Plc has started legal action in the Irish courts to discover the identity of an anonymous blogger whom it says has made baseless allegations about the company.

The company, which is mired in a boardroom battle with largest shareholder Worldview Capital Management, said on Thursday it began an investigation after learning of allegations against the company on a blog.

“On the basis of the investigation it has conducted to date, the company considers the allegations to be entirely baseless, untrue and defamatory,” Petroceltic said in a statement.

Worldview has sought clarification from the company about the allegations “relating to alleged fraud and corruption” at a Petroceltic project in Algeria.

The Irish Times reported earlier that Petroceltic was taking legal action against the company behind blogging platform, wordpress.com, to ascertain the identity of the blogger behind exposureandtruth.wordpress.com. (bit.ly/1EE7Ott)

Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.