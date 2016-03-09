Petroceltic says Irish High Court appoints interim examiner

March 9 (Reuters) - Irish oil producer Petroceltic International Plc said the country’s High Court approved the appointment of Michael McAteer as the company’s interim examiner.

Petroceltic, which received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder Worldview Capital last month, said it was under the protection of the court following the approval.

The company, which operates in Algeria, Egypt, the Black Sea and the Kurdistan region of Iraq, has been struggling with a collapse in global crude oil prices. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)