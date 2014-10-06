Petroceltic says received takeover proposal from Dragon Oil

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Irish oil producer Petroceltic International said on Monday it had received an acquisition proposal by rival oil firm Dragon Oil.

“The board of Petroceltic announces that it is in detailed discussions regarding a possible offer to be made by Dragon Oil,” the company said in a statement.

Dragon Oil’s proposed offer is 230 pence per share in cash. Petroceltic shares closed at 178.5 pence on Friday.

Petroceltic said it would be willing to accept the offer once Dragon Oil’s majority shareholder approves the deal. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)