FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's PetroRabigh signs $5.2 bln financing for expansion scheme
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's PetroRabigh signs $5.2 bln financing for expansion scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s PetroRabigh has signed loans worth around 19.4 billion riyals ($5.2 billion) for the expansion of its petrochemicals complex in the kingdom, it said on Tuesday.

The loans include 7.5 billion riyals from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and 4.9 billion riyals from the state-owned Public Investment Fund. The rest of the money was in the form of loans from local and international banks, it said in a statement.

The total cost of the project, known as Rabigh Phase II, is now estimated at 30 billion riyals, it said. The firm is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical . ($1 = 3.7506 riyals) (Reporting by Noah Browning; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.