FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Petrobras Q3 profit falls 39 pct, misses market outlook
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Petrobras Q3 profit falls 39 pct, misses market outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company, Petrobras, said on Friday that third-quarter profit fell 39 percent as rising exploration and administrative costs drove up spending while fuel subsidies choked revenue growth.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said net income in the three months ending Sept. 30 was 3.40 billion reais, missing the average 5.84 billion real ($2.68 billion) estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Net sales in the third quarter rose 5.3 percent to 77.7 billion reais, below the average analyst estimate of 78.7 billion reais. Net fuel and crude imports soared 57 percent during the quarter to 425,000 barrels a day.

Brazil’s government has not allowed Petrobras to raise domestic fuel prices in line with international prices. Thus, imported fuel is sold at a loss.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 8.9 percent to 13.09 billion reais in the quarter, short of the 15.6 billion real average estimate. EBITDA is a measure of a company’s ability to generate cash and profit from operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.