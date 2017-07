SAO PAULO, July 5 Petróleo Brasileiro SA halted production at its P-62 platform in the Campos basin due to an accident that left three people injured, the state-controlled oil company said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the accident happened at 8:20 a.m. local time (1120 GMT) and led to an oil leak. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Bruno Federowski)