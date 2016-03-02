FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras to start talks for sale of Argentina stake
#Market News
March 2, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Petrobras to start talks for sale of Argentina stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro Sa has approved the start of exclusive negotiations to sell its stake in Petrobras Argentina to Pampa Energy, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

In a separate filing, the company said its board had approved the start of a competitive process to sell rights to explore and develop a group of onshore oil fields, along with related assets, without naming possible buyers. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao Editing by W Simon)

