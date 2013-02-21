FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras to sell Argentine oil assets for $400 mln -source
February 21, 2013

Petrobras to sell Argentine oil assets for $400 mln -source

Leila Coimbra

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras is in advanced talks to sell stakes in its refineries and other assets in Argentina for $400 million to Argentine company Oil Combustibles, a source close to Petrobras said on Thursday.

Reuters reported in November that Petrobras was interested in selling its stakes in the Argentine refinery Dr. Ricardo Eliçabe in Buenos Aires and in the refinery Refinor in the province of Salta.

The source did not specify on Thursday how much of its participation in the refineries Petrobras was in talks to sell.

A spokesman for Petrobras declined to comment on the matter.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
