10 months ago
Brazil's Petrobras will return to petrochemicals, fertilizer sectors - director
October 26, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Petrobras will return to petrochemicals, fertilizer sectors - director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's state oil company Petrobras will only temporarily exit the petrochemicals and fertizer sectors as part of an asset sale plan to reduce debt and will return in the future, the company's director for Human Resources Hugo Repsold said on Wednesday.

He said that Petrobras would also reduce its employee payroll to 50,000 within two years, from around 63,000 at present, as a result of voluntary redundancy schemes. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
