Petrobras agrees to sell closed Okinawa refinery to Taiyo Oil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it had agreed to sell its mothballed Okinawa refinery and related assets to Japan's Taiyo Oil Co. for $129.3 million, according to a securities filing.

Known as Nansei Seikyu, the Okinawa refinery company supplies about half the fuel needs for the Japanese island, has a capacity to produce 100,000 barrels a day, is home to 36 storage tanks that can hold 9.5 million barrels of petroleum and derivatives, and port facilities, Petrobras said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Sandra Maler)