SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to sell its rights to 104 onshore oil and gas concessions, six of which are still in the exploratory phase, the company said in securities filing on Friday.

The company, known as Petrobras, said the 98 productive fields produce about 35,000 barrels of petroleum per day, equal to less than 2 percent of its output. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)