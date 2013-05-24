Petrobras sells 12 pct stake in Tanzania bloc to Statoil

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - State-run Petróleo Brasileiro SA, which is undertaking a major drive to sell assets outside Brazil, sold a 12 percent stake in a Tanzania bloc to a unit of Statoil AS, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The Brazilian company, commonly known as Petrobras , sold the stake in Bloc 6, located off Tanzania in the Indian Ocean in water depths of about 1,800 meters. After the farm-out transaction is concluded, Petrobras’ stake in the bloc will fall to 38 percent; Royal Dutch Shell Plc, another partner in the venture, will keep its current stake of 50 percent, the filing said.

Petrobras did not detail how much it was paid for the stake. The deal is subject to regulatory approval in Tanzania.