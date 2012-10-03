FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP may bid for Petrobras Gulf stake - WSJ
October 3, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

BHP may bid for Petrobras Gulf stake - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Top global miner BHP Billiton is among the companies talking to Petrobras about buying a stake in the Brazilian state-led oil company’s Gulf of Mexico oil fields, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Petrobras has said it is looking for a buyer for a portion of its multi-billion dollar Gulf of Mexico holdings. The company’s Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster told the Financial Times earlier this week that it had narrowed talks down to about three potential buyers.

Petrobras has about 190 exploration blocks under lease from the U.S. government in the Gulf of Mexico. In the middle of the last decade it was the largest single buyer of deepwater blocks in the area.

Petrobras declined to comment on the report. BHP could not be immediately reached for comment.

