Norway's BW Offshore finds 7th victim of Petrobras blast
February 27, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's BW Offshore finds 7th victim of Petrobras blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s BW Offshore said on Thursday it had found the body of a seventh victim of a Feb. 11 blast on a production vessel it operates for Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA .

Two crew members of the Cidade de Sao Mateus floating production, offloading and storage (FPOS) ship are still missing.

The vessel produced from the Camarupim Norte field off the coast of Espirito Santo state and was operated by Petrobras, as the oil company is also known. (Reporting by Marta Nogeira; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Ken Wills)

