FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bradesco Asset Management puts up names for Petrobras board
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 11, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 2 years ago

Bradesco Asset Management puts up names for Petrobras board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - The assets management unit of Brazilian bank Bradesco has proposed two candidates for seats on the board of the state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.

Petrobras said in a filing on Friday that Bradesco Asset Management SA had nominated Eduardo Bunker Gentil and Otavio Yazbek as candidates for the board.

Gentil was executive director at the local investment bank Itau BBA as well as an executive director at Credit Suisse. Yazbek is an attorney in Sao Paulo and a director of regulation at the BM&FBovespa commodities and stock exchange in Sao Paulo.

Petrobras said a vote for new board members will occur on April 29. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.