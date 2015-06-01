FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras tightens guidance on 100-year bond to 8.55% area
June 1, 2015 / 5:22 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras tightens guidance on 100-year bond to 8.55% area

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras has set yield guidance of 8.55% area (+/-10bp) on its planned 100-year US dollar bond sale, according to market sources.

The company, rated Ba2/BBB-/BBB-, had set initial price thoughts of 8.85% area for the bond issue, its first foray in the international capital markets since a wide-ranging corruption scandal.

Bookrunners Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are set to price the deal today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

