Petrobras tightens guidance on 100-year bond to 8.55% area

NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras has set yield guidance of 8.55% area (+/-10bp) on its planned 100-year US dollar bond sale, according to market sources.

The company, rated Ba2/BBB-/BBB-, had set initial price thoughts of 8.85% area for the bond issue, its first foray in the international capital markets since a wide-ranging corruption scandal.

Bookrunners Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are set to price the deal today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)