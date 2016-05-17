FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras plans to sell five-, 10-year bonds, $3 bln tender
May 17, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Petrobras plans to sell five-, 10-year bonds, $3 bln tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to sell five- and 10-year dollar-denominated bonds as early as Tuesday, alongside a repurchase of up to $3 billion of debt due in 2018, in an effort by the debt-laden Brazilian oil producer to cut repayment risk in coming years.

In a securities filing, Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras said proceeds from the sale of the senior unsecured notes will be used to finance the buyback of the 2018 bonds. Two sources with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters that the new securities are expected to have coupon rates of 9 percent and 9.25 percent, respectively.

Petrobras hired the investment-banking unit of Banco do Brasil SA to manage the transaction, alongside those of Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Banco Santander SA.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

