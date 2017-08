SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Tuesday increased a bond buyback offer to $6 billion from $4 billion and extended the deadline to Feb. 8, a securities filing showed.

The deadline for the tender offer, announced on Jan. 9, was originally scheduled for Feb. 6. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Bruno Federowski; editing by Jason Neely)