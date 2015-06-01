FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras announces new US dollar-denominated Century bond
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras announces new US dollar-denominated Century bond

Davide Scigliuzzo, John Balassi

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - Brazil’s embattled state-run oil company Petrobras is looking to sell a 100-year bond issue on Monday, the company’s first foray in the international capital markets since a wide-ranging corruption scandal.

The company, rated Ba2/BBB-/BBB-, has set initial price thoughts of 8.85% area for the US dollar-denominated SEC-registered bond issue.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, timed to price today.

The deal is also the first dollar bond issue from the company since March 2014, according to IFR data, when it sold a six-tranche US$8.5bn issue. (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.