Petrobras investors offer $5.58 bln of bonds in buyback tender

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Investors have offered to tender a combined $5.58 billion worth of dollar- and euro-denominated global bonds as part of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro's $6 billion bond buyback program.

Petrobras got a combined $4.89 billion worth of dollar-denominated bonds tendered and another 651 million euros ($698 million) in buyback offers from investors, according to a securities filing on Thursday. The buyback will expire on Feb. 8, under different conditions from the first phase that was sealed on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Greg Mahlich)