FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras launches sale of $6.75 bln in five-, 10-year bonds
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Petrobras launches sale of $6.75 bln in five-, 10-year bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA launched on Tuesday a combined sale of five- and 10-year bonds worth $6.75 billion, the debt-laden Brazilian oil producer’s first in a year, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

According to the sources, who requested anonymity since the transaction is in the works, Petrobras will raise $5 billion from the sale of five-year debt at a yield of 8.625 percent, and $1.75 billion with the 10-year portion at a yield of 9 percent.

Petrobras hired the investment-banking unit of Banco do Brasil SA to handle the transaction, alongside Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Banco Santander SA. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.