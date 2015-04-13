UPDATE 2-Petrobras shares jump on report of plans to sell Braskem stake

(Adds Petrobras statement in 4th paragraph, updates share price)

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazil’s Petrobras rose nearly 4 percent on Monday after local media reported that the state-run oil company plans to sell a stake in petrochemicals firm Braskem SA for around 2.8 billion reais ($903 million).

The report in Broadcast, the real-time news service of newspaper Estado de S. Paulo, did not name any potential buyers or say at what stage the sales process was. It cited market sources saying Petrobras might find it hard to rally interest in the asset.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil company is formally known, is looking to sell assets worth as much as 13.7 billion reais this year as it tries to strengthen its balance sheet in the midst of a massive corruption scandal and a plunge in oil prices.

In filing to respond to the Broadcast report, Petrobras said its divestments will depend on market conditions and negotiations. The company said it could sell exploration and production, supply, gas and energy assets.

Shares of Braskem closed up nearly 1 percent in Sao Paulo.

Petrobras is the second largest shareholder in Braskem with a stake of 36.1 percent and controls the Petrochemical firm along with one of Brazil’s largest construction firms, Odebrecht SA, which has a 38.3 percent stake.

Braskem has a market value of 7.9 billion reais, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A spokesman for Braskem had no immediate response to a request for comment on the Broadcast news story.