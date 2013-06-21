FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras share price has fallen too much -CEO
June 21, 2013 / 2:42 PM / in 4 years

Brazil's Petrobras share price has fallen too much -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - A recent drop in shares of Brazilian state-led oil company Petrobras was excessive, and the impact of a weaker currency on the company’s earnings will only be known at the end of June, Chief Executive Officer Maria das Gracas Foster said on Friday.

Brazil’s currency has weakened more than 10 percent since early May to 2.262 to the dollar. The stronger U.S. currency will affect the company’s dollar-denominated debt and the cost of importing diesel and gasoline, which it is forced to sell at subsidized rates domestically at a loss.

The company shares were trading down 2 percent on Friday at 16.62 reais. The company stock price has fallen 20 percent since early May.

