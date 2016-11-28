FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's shortfall in gasoline, opportunity for ethanol -Petrobras CEO
November 28, 2016 / 7:50 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's shortfall in gasoline, opportunity for ethanol -Petrobras CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday that the growing deficit in the country's gasoline refining capacity is an opportunity for local ethanol mills.

Speaking at an ethanol and sugar conference hosted by Brazil's cane industry association Unica, Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said he expected the gap between demand and Petrobras' gasoline refining capacity to reach 3 billion to 10 million liters a year by 2030. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
