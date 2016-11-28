SAO PAULO Nov 28 The chief executive of
Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on
Monday that the growing deficit in the country's gasoline
refining capacity is an opportunity for local ethanol mills.
Speaking at an ethanol and sugar conference hosted by
Brazil's cane industry association Unica, Petrobras Chief
Executive Officer Pedro Parente said he expected the gap between
demand and Petrobras' gasoline refining capacity to reach 3
billion to 10 million liters a year by 2030.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Luciano Costa; Writing by
Reese Ewing; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)