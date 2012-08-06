FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras says more fuel price increases possible-CEO
August 6, 2012

Petrobras says more fuel price increases possible-CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Petrobras said on Monday that future fuel price hikes would be possible, after the Brazil state-run oil company posted its first quarterly loss in 13 years last week.

CEO Maria das Gracas Foster told reporters that one of the main reasons for the company’s poor performance was the gap between domestic and international fuel prices.

Petrobras, which needs to import fuel at market prices, has been selling gasoline and diesel locally at a loss.

