Petrobras seeks to streamline costs with voluntary dismissal plan
January 17, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Petrobras seeks to streamline costs with voluntary dismissal plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA , Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, on Friday announced a voluntary worker dismissal plan, part of efforts to streamline its cost structure and increase productivity.

The company, which did not provide specific details, said employees aged 55 or older would be eligible for the plan.

“This plan is the result of a productivity optimization program, which has a goal of positively affecting the company’s productivity and attaining our goals for our business plan,” the company said in a securities filing.

