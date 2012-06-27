Petrobras oil output up in May with platforms back

* New Lula subsalt well also helped May output average

* Bolivian natural gas output rises with demand

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that May output rose 1.9 percent to an average of 2.60 million barrels a day of oil and natural gas equivalent (boepd) as offshore fields in Brazil restarted after maintenance shutdowns.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company’s Brazilian crude oil output rose 1.4 percent from April to an average 1.989 million barrels a day, the company said in an e-mailed statement. Petrobras accounts for more than 90 percent of Brazil’s output of crude oil and natural gas.

A new well linked to the floating production, storage and offloading vessel FPSO Cidade de Angra dos Reis also helped improve last month’s production numbers. The well is part of the 8 billion barrel Lula field in the so-called subsalt region of the Santos Basin south of Rio de Janeiro.

The Santos subsalt accumulation, an area south of Rio de Janeiro that holds large offshore oil deposits trapped under a salt layer several thousand meters beneath the seabed, is home to some of the largest oil discoveries in the last three decades and may hold 30 billion to 50 billion barrels of oil.

Despite giant new finds, Petrobras has struggled to raise its production numbers as aging fields in the Campos Basin northeast of Rio mature and platforms have been shut down for maintenance.

After failing to meet production goals for nine straight years, the company on June 14 raised its five-year investment plan - already the world’s largest corporate spending program - 5 percent to $237 billion and cut 2020 output goals 11 percent.

Natural gas production reached 57.4 million cubic meters on average last month, up nearly 5 percent from April.

The company’s oil output from projects abroad was stable in May at 149,740 barrels/day, while its international natural gas output rose 4.4 percent to 161,000 cubic meters/day from April due to increased demand for natural gas that it produces in Bolivia.

Petrobras’ preferred shares, the company’s most-traded class of stock, were unchanged from Tuesday’s close at 18 reais in Sao Paulo trading late Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Roberto Samora; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)