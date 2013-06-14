FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BTG Pactual to pay $1.53 bln for Petrobras Africa stake
#Market News
June 14, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's BTG Pactual to pay $1.53 bln for Petrobras Africa stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco BTG Pactual SA agreed to pay $1.53 billion for a 50 percent stake in African oil and gas exploration and production assets of Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , the companies said in a statement on Friday.

BTG Pactual bought the stake in Petrobras Oil & Gas BV, which owns offices and operations in Angola, Benin, Gabon and Namibia and Petrobras operations in Nigeria and Tanzania, the statement said.

Petrobras also said it is restructuring its petrochemical holdings and that is sold a stake in Brasil PHC to Brazilian utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais for 650 million reais ($303 million).

