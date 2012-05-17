FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron likely to resume Brazil output-Petrobras
May 17, 2012

Chevron likely to resume Brazil output-Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp is “unlikely” to shut its offshore Frade field in Brazil permanently and output may restart after the causes of a November spill are resolved, Petrobras, the Brazilian state-led oil company that is Chevron’s partner in the field, said.

Petrobras, which owns 30 percent of the Frade field northeast of Rio de Janeiro, declined to comment further, exploration and production director Jose Formigli said on a conference call on Thursday with investors.

Chevron owns 52 percent of Frade and is the operator, and a Japanese group led by Inpex Corp owns 18 percent.

